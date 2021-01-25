Speculation on WWE signing a Pro Wrestling NOAH star

Tokyo Sports reports that Hideki Suzuki, who previously worked for Pro Wrestling NOAH, was spotted at the international International terminal of the Hadena Airport in Tokyo, Japan as he is set to travel to the United States. He noted that his ticket is one-way. There was speculation that he could be going to WWE.

Suzuki previously worked with the company as a guest coach for the Performance Center last year. He’s currently not signed to any company. You can see a photo of him with Chris Hero, Drew Gulak and Timothy Thatcher from his last visit to the company below.