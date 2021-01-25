Poll results: 2020 Year End Awards – Story of the Year

2020 Year End Awards: Story of the Year

Brodie Lee’s passing (35%, 169 Votes)

Pandemic (27%, 128 Votes)

Undertaker’s retirement (8%, 39 Votes)

Wrestling shows without fans (7%, 33 Votes)

WWE releasing talent during pandemic (5%, 25 Votes)

AEW/Impact partnership (4%, 21 Votes)

Sting to AEW (3%, 13 Votes)

The passing of Shad Gaspard (2%, 11 Votes)

Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy (2%, 9 Votes)

Roman Reigns Head of Table angle (2%, 9 Votes)

AEW Dominates Wednesday (1%, 6 Votes)

Speaking Out movement (1%, 4 Votes)

Saudi plane incident (1%, 4 Votes)

The Exalted One (0%, 2 Votes)

RETRIBUTION (0%, 2 Votes)

The Tessa Blanchard saga (0%, 2 Votes)

2019: AEW Officially Launches

2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia

2017: The Undertaker retires

2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble

2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match

2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak