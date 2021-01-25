Poll results: 2020 Year End Awards – Story of the Year
2020 Year End Awards: Story of the Year
Brodie Lee’s passing (35%, 169 Votes)
Pandemic (27%, 128 Votes)
Undertaker’s retirement (8%, 39 Votes)
Wrestling shows without fans (7%, 33 Votes)
WWE releasing talent during pandemic (5%, 25 Votes)
AEW/Impact partnership (4%, 21 Votes)
Sting to AEW (3%, 13 Votes)
The passing of Shad Gaspard (2%, 11 Votes)
Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy (2%, 9 Votes)
Roman Reigns Head of Table angle (2%, 9 Votes)
AEW Dominates Wednesday (1%, 6 Votes)
Speaking Out movement (1%, 4 Votes)
Saudi plane incident (1%, 4 Votes)
The Exalted One (0%, 2 Votes)
RETRIBUTION (0%, 2 Votes)
The Tessa Blanchard saga (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 477
2019: AEW Officially Launches
2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia
2017: The Undertaker retires
2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble
2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match
2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak