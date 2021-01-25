Peacock to become new home of WWE Network in the United States

NBCUniversal’s Peacock network is the new home of the WWE Network in the United States.

WWE announced today that they have signed a multi-year agreement with Peacock, which will give the new platform exclusive streaming rights to the WWE Network in the United States.

Peacock will launch the WWE Network on Thursday, March 18. This will kick off the roll-out of more than 17,000 hours of new, original and library programming on-demand, and the live channel. The WWE Fastlane event will be the first pay-per-view to stream on Peacock, on March 21.

The new deal will also include one annual signature WWE Network documentary for Peacock, beginning in 2022.

The new WWE Network premium price point will be $4.99 on Peacock, which is a savings of $5 per month. The ad-free version, Peacock Premium Plus, will cost $9.99 per month.

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” said WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan in a press release. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

Peacock is currently available on all Apple and Google platforms, Roku, Chromecast devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of decices, Sony’s PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5, VIZIO SmartCast devices and LG Smart TVs. The service is also available at no additional cost to Comcast’s eligible Xfinity XI and Flex customers, and customers of Cox Contour.

Stay tuned for more on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the full announcement issued to us today by WWE: