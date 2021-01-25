LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

Stay tuned for live WWE RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Drew McIntyre and Goldberg face off

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defends the RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss

* Riddle faces The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match for a shot at Bobby Lashley’s WWE United States Title

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair will face Shayna Baszler

