Lindsay Snow

Real Name: Lindsay Jayne Snow

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 119 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 17, 1987

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Pro Debut: May 14, 2016

Trained By: Jay Lethal

Finishing Move: Muscle Buster

Biography

– Snow has a background with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

– Snow is nicknamed The American Kaiju.

– May 14, 2016, Snow would make her in-ring debut by teaming with Stormie Lee & Jenna in a losing effort to Brandy & Chelsea in a Special Referee (Francisco Ciatso) Handicap match at Ring Warriors May Mayhem.

– August 30th, Snow competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant PW2.0 Women’s Title.

– September 1st, Snow & Aria Blake lost to Brandi Lauren & Aspyn Rose on ACW Thursday Night Throwdown.

– October 18th, Snow defeated Brandi Lauren at Girl Fight XII.

– December 16th, Snow lost to Kiera Hogan at SHINE 39.

– February 12, 2017, Snow & Aria Blake lost to Martin Stone & Aaron Epic in the first round of the FEST Love Cup.

– March 10th, Snow lost to Aria Blake at SHINE 41.

– March 30th, Snow won the FTPW Ladies Title by winning a Gauntlet.

– April 21st, Snow retained the title against Aria Blake.

– May 19th, Snow defeated Hawlee Layne at PPW Diamond Division Pro Wrestling.

– May 26th, Snow & Priscilla Kelly lost to Aria Blake & Dynamite DiDi at FIP Accelerate ’17.

– January 20, 2018, Snow lost the FTPW Ladies Title to Allie Recks in a 3-Way.

– January 28th, Snow defeated Katalina Perez at TBPW Something to Prove.

– September 6th, Snow lost to Ava Storie on RISE Ascent.

– November 2nd, Snow & Shannon Moore defeated Alan Angels & Dani Jordyn at SHW City Takeover.

– February 2, 2019, Snow lost to Amber Nova at FTW Super Brawl Saturday.

– February 19th, Snow lost to Lady Frost o RISE Ascent.

– May 10th, Snow defeated Marti Belle at SHINE 58.

– June 7th, Snow lost to Dani Jordyn at SHW Friday Night Fights.

– June 29th, Snow won the USA Pro Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.

– July 7th, Snow defeated Savannah Evans at PWX Legend.

– August 24th, Snow defeated Leah Vaughan at SHINE 60.

– November 1st, Snow defeated Thunderkitty at RISE La Escalera.

– November 16th, Snow lost to Leyla Hirsch at Ladies Night Out 8.

– December 14th, Snow competed against Natalie Markova for the vacant SHINE Nova Title.

– February 8, 2020, Snow lost to Dani Jordyn in the first round of the QOC Queen’s Random Tournament.

– February 29th, Snow challenged Ivelisse for the SHINE Title.

– September 18th, Snow challenged Thunder Rosa for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– October 11th, Snow defeated Allysin Kay to win the GCW Bloodsport Women’s Tournament.

– November 14th, Snow lost to Savannah Evans at WWN Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse II.

– November 17th, Snow lost to Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark.

– December 1st, Snow lost to Ivelisse on AEW Dark.

– December 8th, Snow lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark.

– December 19th, Snow competed in a 3-Way for the vacant NAWA Women’s Title.

– December 29th, Snow lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.