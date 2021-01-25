Knockouts Roundtable discussion announced, Jericho tweets about Cornette

——

ericho takes the high road when it comes to his response to Jim Cornette

I’ve been told @TheJimCornette & his sidekick @greatbrianlast continue to brutally bury me for everything I do & say. My response to that is this….have at it! You’re entitled to ur opinions & Im honored to provide content that helps u pay your bills. Best of luck to both of u! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 25, 2021

Jericho also tweeted…