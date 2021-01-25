Knockouts Roundtable discussion announced, Jericho tweets about Cornette
BREAKING: A special Knockouts Roundtable discussion featuring @gailkimITSME, @VelVelHoller, @hemmepowered, @theodbbam, @RealBrookeAdams and @IAmTarynTerrell is coming to @IMPACTPlusApp THIS WEEK as part of Knockouts Month! pic.twitter.com/Kcu1LCwekG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 25, 2021
——
ericho takes the high road when it comes to his response to Jim Cornette
I’ve been told @TheJimCornette & his sidekick @greatbrianlast continue to brutally bury me for everything I do & say. My response to that is this….have at it! You’re entitled to ur opinions & Im honored to provide content that helps u pay your bills. Best of luck to both of u!
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 25, 2021
Jericho also tweeted…
I’ve been told that @sebastianbach continues to go out of his way to bury me. My response is this…be my guest! You are entitled to ur opinion & it doesn’t affect me either way. I still dig ur work on the first 3 @OfficialSkidRow albums & look forward to ur new record.
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 25, 2021