Holidead



Real Name: Camille Ligon

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 21, 1986

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Pro Debut: November 16, 2013

Trained By: Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Darkness Falls

Biography

– Holidead has also went by Blue Holiday, Osore, Cami Fields (WWE) & Kairian.

– November 16, 2013, Blue Holiday made her in-ring debut by competing in 2 different KnokXGiving Turmoil matches at KPA Thanksgiving Turmoil.

– February 15, 2014, Blue defeated Laura James at KPA KnokX V.

– February 21, 2015, Holidead defeated Outlaw Stu at KPA KnokX VI.

– November 8th, Oedo Tai (Holidead & Act Yasukawa) wrestled Kairi Hojo & Haruka Kato to a Time Limit Draw in the first round of the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’15.

– November 15th, Holidead challenged Santana Garrett for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– February 26, 2016, Holidead lost to Beatrice Domino at APW Westlake Royale.

– March 19th, Holidead lost to Kimmy Shellhammer at PCW Extreme Measures ’16.

– April 30th, Holidead lost to Thunder Rosa at FCW Underground Konflict.

– May 13th, Holidead lost to Nicole Savoy at APW Friday the 13th ’16.

– May 28th, Holidead lost to Mystique at AWF The Reckoning ’16.

– June 4th, Holidead lost to Nicole Savoy in the first round of the PWR Reina De La Revolution.

– June 18th, Holidead defeated Laura James at FCW Slam-A-Palooza.

– July 9th, Holidead challenged Christina Von Eerie for the PWR World Women’s Title.

– August 26th, The Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) defeated Raze & Sage Sin Supreme at the AWS 14th Anniversary Show.

– September 4th, Holidead defeated Christina Von Eerie on WOW Friday Night Fights.

– September 24th, Holidead defeated Buggy Nova at AWS Ladies Night 2.

– September 30th, The Twisted Sisters defeated Jimi Mayhem & Alexander G. Bernard for the Vendetta Pro Tag Team Titles

– October 7th, The Twisted Sisters retained the titles against Lil Cholo & El Mariachi Loco.

– October 10th, Cami Fields lost to Bayley on WWE Raw.

– October 14th, Holidead defeated Ivy Quinn on WOW Friday Night Fights.

– October 23rd, Twisted Sisters entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’16.

– December 4th, Twisted Sisters challenged Oedo Tai (Kagetsu & Kyoko Kimura) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– January 6, 2017, Twisted Sisters lost the NWA International Tag Team Titles to The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard).

– January 21st, Holidead lost to Jordynne Grace at PWM Looks Like We Made it.

– February 25th, Holidead challenged Nicole Matthews for the ASW Women’s Title.

– March 11th, Holidead defeated Tasha Steelz at AIW Girls Night Out 19.

– March 31st, Holidead lost to Faye Jackson at FEW Flares.

– April 8th, Holidead challenged Nikki Addams for the WOW Women’s Title.

– April 22nd, Holidead lost to Shotzi Blackheart at APW Gym Wars.

– April 30th, Holidead competed in the Luna Vachon Invitational ’17 Memorial Cup 6-Way Elimination.

– May 5th, Holidead defeated Thunder Rosa at SWF Cinco De Mayhem.

– May 6th, Twisted Sisters lost to The Beaver Boys (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) in the semi-finals of the PWM 3rd Annual Donald Casamento Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– May 13th, Twisted Sisters defeated Extra Talented (Ricky Starks & Aaron Solo) to win the vacant Sabotage World Tag Team Titles.

– May 26th, Holidead defeated Raze at APW Gym Wars.

– June 9th, Twisted Sisters retained the Sabotage World Tag Team Titles against Team PAWG (LuFisto & Jordynne Grace).

– July 23rd, Holidead challenged Su Yung for the FEST Wrestling Title.

– August 26th, Holidead challenged LuFisto for the SHINE Title.

– September 2nd, Holidead challenged Jessie Belle for the RWA Women’s Title.

– September 23rd, Holidead won the RPW Women’s Title after winning a 4-Way.

– September 30th, Holidead defeated Jessie Belle for the RWA Women’s Title.

– October 13th, Holidead defeated Ray Lyn at MAW Friday Night Fight.

– October 27th, Holidead retained the RPW Women’s Title against Kylie Rae.

– January 26, 2018, Holidead defeated Dynamite DiDi at SHINE 48.

– January 28th, Holidead competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 10th, Twisted Sisters defeated Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) WOW Women of Warriors IV.

– February 17th, Holidead retained the Resistance Women’s Title against Roni Nicole in a Last Woman Standing match.

– February 24th, Holidead lost the RWA Women’s Title to Londyn Ali in a 3-Way.

– March 24th, Holidead won the RWA Women’s Title after winning a 3-Way Elimination.

– April 20th, Holidead defeated Jenny Rose at PWE Intergalactic Supershow.

– April 21st, Holidead lost the RWA Women’s Title to Nina Monet in a 3-Way.

– May 4th, Holidead lost the Resistance Women’s Title to Roni Nicole in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

– May 12th, Holidead & Kiera Hogan defeated Aerial Monroe & Leva Bates at FEST Bring Your Mom Too!!

– June 9th, Holidead lost to Priscilla Kelly at SHINE 51.

– July 13th, Twisted Sisters defeated Alex Gracia & Myka at HMW Screaming for Vengeance.

– July 20th, Twisted Sisters won the SHINE Tag Team Titles after winning a 4-Way Elimination.

– October 11th, Holidead & Voodoo Doll defeated Azteca & Princess Aussie on Women of Wrestling.

– October 19th, Holidead defeated Leva Bates at RISE 21.

– October 21st, Holidead defeated Thunderkitty at SHIMMER 107.

– November 3rd, Twisted Sisters defeated Madison Rayne & Britt Baker on ROH TV.

– December 1st, Holidead defeated Jody Threat at CW Jingle Bell Brawl VII.

– December 15th, Twisted Sisters lost to Britt Baker & Madison Rayne on ROH TV.

– December 30th, Twisted Sisters lost to The Bird and the Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) in the finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– January 19, 2019, Twisted Sisters lost the SHINE Tag Team Titles to Rainbow Bright (Luscious Latasha & Gabby Gilbert).

– January 24th, Holidead lost to Madison Rayne at ROH Road to G1 Supercard – Tag 1.

– January 25th, Twisted Sisters defeated Sumie Sakai & Madison Rayne at ROH Road to G1 Supercard – Tag 2.

– February 8th, Holidead lost to Lady K in the finals of the Hoodslam GLAM Dawn of Victory Tournament.

– February 9th, Holidead lost to Mayu Iwatani on ROH TV.

– March 31st, Twisted Sisters defeated Hyan & Miranda Alize at SHIMMER 112.

– April 14th, Holidead lost to Jenny Rose at ROH Masters of the Craft ’19.

– April 28th, Holidead defeated Beautiful Beaa to win the vacant CW Women’s Title.

– July 7th, Holidead defeated Lana Austin at PROGRESS Chapter 92.

– August 10th, Holidead challenged Christina Marie for the PPW Women’s Title.

– August 15th, Cami Fields lost to Io Shirai on WWE NXT.

– September 14th, Holidead won a 4-Way at EVE Wrestling With an Agenda.

– October 4th, Holidead lost to Dani Luna at Empire Strikes Back.

– November 2nd, Holidead lost to Shotzi Blackheart at SHIMMER 115.

– November 16th, Holidead lost to Thunder Rosa at Ladies Night Out 8.

– January 28, 2020, Holidead competed in a first round 4-Way of the BCW Queen of the North 2 Tournament.

– February 14th, Holidead challenged D-Rogue for the Hoodslam GLAM Best Athlete in the East Bay Title.

– March 7th, Holidead challenged Sammi Jayne for the EVE International Title.

– July 24th, Holidead defeated Gabby Ortiz at TCW Goddesses of War.

– September 5th, Holidead defeated Delilah Doom at Canna Pro Kushstock Las Vegas.

– October 24th, Holidead defeated Vita VonStarr at TCW Goddesses of War 3.

– November 7th, Holidead lost to Vertvixen on SWE Fury.

– December 12th, Holidead lost to Tasha Steelz in the finals of the Synergy 2020 Women’s Garden State Invitational.

– December 31st, Holidead defeated Willow Nightingale at GCW/Hybrid Good Riddance Pre-Show.