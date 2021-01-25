Former Impact Knockout: “I can say I am signed to a promotion and I will be back on TV”

Jan 25, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Former Impact Knockout Taylor Wilde Confirms She Has Signed With A “Major Promotion”

“I can say I am signed to a promotion and I will be back on TV,” revealed Wilde. “Due to the political climate as it is – and a bunch of administrative boring stuff – I’m not able to start this month, but hopefully next month. I’m still gonna leave the promotion as a surprise as it will just be better for everybody. It’s a little bit of a surprise.”

2 Responses

  1. James says:
    January 25, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Welcome Back!!!

  2. Joe A says:
    January 25, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Way to ruin that surprise that you mentioned in the end…….smh

