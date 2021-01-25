Fastlane returning on the WWE 2021 pay-per-view calendar

The Fastlane pay-per-view is returning to the WWE calendar and is set to air on Sunday, March 21, just three weeks prior to WrestleMania 37. Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to air on Peacock as part of the new WWE Network agreement with NBCU’s streaming service.

Fastlane was introduced as the final stop before WrestleMania in 2015 but the event was missing from the calendar last year, with the company going to Saudi Arabia in February and ten holding Elimination Chamber in March.

The last Fastlane pay-per-view in 2019 was headlined by The Shield vs Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag team match and took place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.