Edge announces return for the Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be making his ring return at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Rumble go-home edition of RAW saw Edge deliver a pre-recorded promo where he announced that he will be returning to action in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match next Sunday.

There are now 14 open spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Edge joins Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, and John Morrison as confirmed entrants.

The Rated R Superstar has been out of action since suffering a torn triceps during the loss to Randy Orton at the 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view last June. Edge came out of retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and then made his in-ring return to singles action at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card, along with shots and video from Edge’s promo:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, 14 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37