CM Punk quarantining, MLW postponing shows

Jan 25, 2021 - by James Walsh

– In a post on Twitter, CM Punk responded to a fan that claimed he had contracted COVID-19, denying that he has the virus and explaining why he is quarantining. He noted that he is doing so as a safety precaution for a job.

He wrote: “I do not have Covid. I’m quarantining as a mandatory safety guideline for a job.”

PWInsider reports that MLW expects that they will be forced to push back their announced dates in Philadelphia and Chicago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead they will likely do more empty arena tapings. They haven’t been promoting their tapings because they don’t want fans showing up outside and potentially spreading COVID. MLW is reportedly using Broadway as their guide on when to have live events with fans.

