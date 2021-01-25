Christi Jaynes

Real Name:

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 140 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 28

Hometown: Niterói, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Resides: Austin, Texas

Pro Debut: May 15, 2016

Trained By: George De la Isla & America’s Academy of Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: STO

Biography

– Jaynes also went by Christi Vavoom & is nicknamed CJ.

– May 15, 2016, Jaynes made her debut by teaming with Mad Tigre in a losing effort to Allie Kat & Kody Krash at ACW Nothing is as Real as a Dream ’16.

– June 12th, Jaynes competed in a 3-Way at IWR the Calm Before the Storm.

– June 26th, Jaynes lost to Jessica James in the Semi-finals of the 8th Annual ACW Queen of Joshi Tournament.

– July 31st, Jaynes won the IHWE Queen of the Ring Title by winning a 4-Way.

– August 28th, Jaynes competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– September 18th, Jaynes retained the IHWE Queen of the Ring Title in a 3-Way.

– October 16th, Jaynes won a 3-Way at WC the Opening Act.

– October 23rd, Jaynes defeated Allie Kat at ACW Beyond Good and Evil ’16.

– November 19th, Jaynes defeated Veda Scott at WC the Main Attraction – Tag 1.

– December 11th, Jaynes competed in a 3-Way for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– February 18, 2017, Jaynes, Deonna Purrazzo & Shayna Baszler defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM, HZK & Io Shirai) on Stardom.

– April 16th, Jaynes defeated Joey Ryan at ACW Peace, Love & Anarchy ’17.

– April 30th, Jaynes & ACH defeated Colt Cabana & Delilah Doom at WC Battle at the Big Top.

– June 3rd, Jaynes competed in the BEW International Grand Prix ’17 first round 3-Way.

– June 18th, Jaynes lost to Charlie Morgan at SWE Limitless.

– July 22nd, Jaynes & Jervis Cottonbelly defeated Delilah Doom & Colt Cabana at WC the Squared Ring Circus.

– August 11th, Jaynes defeated Baby D at NAWA Queen of the Underground.

– September 13th, Jaynes competed in a 3-Way for the Crash Femenil Title.

– October 6th, Jaynes lost a Dog Collar match to Samantha Heights at Rockstar Pro Horror-Core.

– October 14th, Jaynes won a No DQ 4-Way to win the vacant NAWA Queen of the Underground Title.

– November 4th, Jaynes competed in a 4-Way for the Crash Femenil Title.

– February 15, 2018, Jaynes lost to Allie Kat at IWA Mid-South Heartbreak ’18.

– February 25th, Jaynes challenged Sage Sin for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– April 20th, Jaynes competed in the NOVA Pro Old Dominion Rumble.

– May 11th, Jaynes lost to Jordynne Grace at NOVA Pro Threat of Joy.

– May 12th, Jaynes lost to Harlow O’Hara in the first round of the MTW Making Towns Classic Tournament.

– February 9, 2019, Jaynes competed in a 4-Way for the vacant The Crash Femenil Title.

– May 31st, Jaynes lost to Thunder Rosa at AAW Bad Times at the Blue Genie.

– June 23rd, Jaynes lost to Su Yung in the Semi-finals of the ACW American Joshi Queen of Queens Tournament ’19.

– July 6th, Jaynes defeated Thunder Rosa for the Baja Star’s USA Women’s Title.

– July 28th, Jaynes challenged Gregory James for the ACW Heavyweight Title.

– August 5th, Jaynes lost to Heather Monroe on CWFH.

– August 11th, Jaynes & El Mesias defeated Sexy Dulce & Fresero Jr. for the KAOZ Mixed Tag Team Titles.

– September 7th, Jaynes defeated Hyan at RCW Young Guns.

– September 29th, Jaynes defeated Jeff Gant for the ACW Hardcore Title.

– November 17th, Jaynes won the vacant RCW Phoenix Title by winning a 4-Way.

– November 24th, Jaynes defeated Su Yung to win the ACW 14th Annual Lone Star Classic.

– January 10, 2020, Jaynes challenged Kiera Hogan for the RCW Women’s Title.

– January 12th, Jaynes lost the ACW Hardcore Title to Sky de Lacrimosa in a 3-Way.

– February 8th, Jaynes retained the RCW Phoenix Title against Machiko San.

– February 12th, Jaynes lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark.

– February 23rd, Jaynes lost to Curt Stallion at ACW an Absence of Law ’20.

– May 27th, Jaynes defeated KiLynn King on AEW Dark.

– August 23rd, Jaynes defeated Alex Gracia on SWE Fury.

– October 20th, Jaynes lost to Miranda Alize on UWN Primetime Live.

– December 12th, Jaynes defeated Miranda Gordy for the SWE Women’s Title.