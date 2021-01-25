Bad Bunny announced to perform “Booker T” at WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Rapper Bad Bunny is set to perform his “Booker T” single at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this Sunday.

We noted a few months back that the Grammy Award nominated rapper had released the “Booker T” single to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Booker even appears in a new music video for the single, which you can see below. WWE announced this afternoon that Bad Bunny will make his first-ever live performance of the single, from his history-making album, at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” Bad Bunny said in a press release. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is WWE’s announcement on the Bad Bunny performance, along with the video: