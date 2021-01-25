AS I SEE IT January 25: A major shift in sports TV affects WWE

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

In a stunner for sports fans, NBC Universal is making an huge move as Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint reported Friday that NBCU told NHL, NASCAR, and the English Premier League that it will shut down its NBCSN channel by the end of the year and move NBCSN sports content to USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.

More relevant to readers of this blog….USA Network also airs WWE RAW and NXT. NXT goes head to head during NHL season with NHL Wednesday night doubleheaders.

If the NHL decides to renew its deal with NBCUniversal (while it expires after this season, a renewal is very likely, especially under current circumstances), it’s certain that NHL would move to USA Network for its Wednesday night showcase games. Even though it’s in 6 million less homes, NHL on NBCSN draws far more viewers than NXT does on USA Network.

Since NHL has a younger and larger audience, a big contract, and more advertising money, NXT would have to be moved. On top of that, WWE’s own deal with NBCU for NXT expires this year and negotiations are ongoing for a renewal. With Monday, Wednesday, and Friday being occupied with Raw, NHL, and Smackdown, Tuesday would be only the other day where NXT could air on USA, since Thursday features NFL, which WWE would want to avoid during football season.

English Premier League (under contractthrough the 2021-22 season) will likely wind up on a combination of USA Network and Peacock, but woud not interfere with other programming. NASCAR races cannot be aired on Peacock due to their contract.

USA has prior association with sports, airing WWE, the U.S. Open tennis tournament, boxing, golf (now on the stand alone NBC Golf Channel) and, in its early years, the NHL, as an outgrowth of the MSG Network. USA will also presumably handle more of the Olympics coverage going forward. With the 2018 Olympics, USA aired about 40 hours of Olympic programming, while NBCSN carried nine times that much: 369 hours. The NHL deal expires after this season, but NASCAR is set through 2024 (sharing rights to the racing circuit with Fox/FS1) and the Premier League. The company’s rights to the Olympics run even longer, through 2032 — all of which suggest USA be making a case to leagues as a sports destination; all of which will put pressure on WWE to improve ratings and at the very least will likely see a shift for NXT in the coming year….either the date or even the carrier.

WWE programming does air on Peacock, so its possible that NXT, as well as the personaility shows (MIZ and Mrs., etc) could be shifted from USA Network to there to make room for other programming.

Until next time…