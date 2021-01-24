WWE News and Notes

– E! will run a Total Bellas marathon on January 28.

– WWE Shop is now selling a statue of The Rock for $750.

– While speaking to Inside SKoop, Chris Masters said WWE Royal Rumble match producers are often lenient on what order people are eliminated. They will just tell the talent that they need to clear out a certain amount of guys and the wrestlers will work it out for themselves.

– While speaking with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was asked if he would like to compete in cinematic match. He said…

“Maybe eventually, not right now. I’m WWE Champion and I think, in fact I know, like the way I’ve been building the title, it’s about the honor and respect and about wrestling. There’s room on the show for everything, a little bit something for everybody, different characters. It’d be boring if everyone was the same. “