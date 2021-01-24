WWE Adding More Wrestling Content from Independent Promotions

WWE Network today, including EVOLVE 144, ICW Fight Club 156 and the Best of British Strong Style in PROGRESS Wrestling.

Here’s a synopsis for the PROGRESS compilation: “Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate dish out their brand of brutal European grappling in this collection of bouts from PROGRESS Wrestling. The BruiserWeight & Moustache Mountain defend the PROGRESS World and Tag Team Championships against WALTER, Timothy Thatcher & Axel Dieter Jr. and face the high-flying tandem of Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus.”