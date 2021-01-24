The Rock: “Thank you Mick”

22 years ago today, Mick Foley and Dwayne The Rock Johnson went a bit over the top in what was one of the most brutal matches of that era. So much so it was featured in the famed documentary Beyond The Mat.

For months this was such an elaborate and dare say, ‘nuanced’ storyline and build up to this hyper brutal ending. Two of the nicest men in pro wrestling doing the most savage and brutal things. That’s the smiling irony.

That’s our DNA.

Thank you Mick “for the house” 🙏🏾🖤 https://t.co/bUC7yQUM7h — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2021