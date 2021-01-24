The Rock: “Thank you Mick”

Jan 24, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

22 years ago today, Mick Foley and Dwayne The Rock Johnson went a bit over the top in what was one of the most brutal matches of that era. So much so it was featured in the famed documentary Beyond The Mat.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

MJ Jenkins

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal