Hulk Hogan Celebrates 37 Years Since First Winning the WWE Title

In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan noted that today is the 37th anniversary of his first WWE title win back in 1984, in which he defeated The Iron Sheik and Hulkamania was born.

He wrote: “January 23d 1984 I was driving to NY from Stanford Ct ,little did I know the wrestling business would change forever after that night!!! HULKAMANIA WILL LIVE FOREVER!!!!”