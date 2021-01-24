Former NWA champion Tim Storm says he’s not done in the ring

“You know I’m at a point in my career that I’m not done, I’m not done in the ring. I don’t have a timetable. I don’t know when that is going to happen but I also have always said that I never want to be that guy that stays too long and embarrasses himself or the business. That’s a fine line but here’s where I’m at today in the business and I’m trying to do that in other places…it’s passing on that knowledge. Same thing that people did for me, and one of the ways this business has changed, not necessarily in a positive way, is we don’t have those opportunities to get in a car with veterans and drive six hours and listen and be quiet. That’s how you build your knowledge base. We don’t have that anymore. I got that opportunity with some great guys that I respect. Now what I’ve got left, I want to continue telling good stories in the ring, I want to be involved when it’s time to step away from in-ring. I want to stay involved whether that’s on the production side, the agent side, something. Because whatever knowledge I’ve got that was handed down to me I want to give to somebody else, and I think that’s the right thing to do in the business. I’m passionate about the wrestling. I don’t want it to be gone. I wish I could wrestle forever, I can’t, but when that’s gone I still am passionate enough about it that I want to be involved.”

source: Wrestlingheadlines.com