1/24/21 ROH TV Report

– This week’s episode opens with the host Quinn McKay. We see a recap of how MexaSquad would forfeit the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships to Shane Taylor Promotions but Shane Taylor responded by saying they’ll earn the titles so they can keep them for now.

– Next up we see a recap of Dragon Lee defending the ROH World Television Championship against Rey Horus. Dragon Lee cuts a promo backstage by saying who is next & then Brody King steps up and says if you wanna get in my business then tell your family it’s just the beginning.

– Commentators for the night are Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni. The ring announcer is Bobby Cruise & also the judges for the Pure Rules match are Sumie Sakai, Will Ferrara & Gary Jester. Joe Mandak was the official for the first match & Todd Sinclair was the referee for the second match.

– Josh Woods & Dalton Castle both cut promos on their upcoming matchup.

***Match #1: Josh Woods defeated Dalton Castle in a Pure Rules match via submission with the Woods Lock (Cloverleaf with a Body Scissors). Both men used one rope break each & the match went to the final minute of the 15-Minute Time Limit. After the match McKay interviews Woods on his win & he says that he is disappointed in himself for letting the match delve into brawling like it did.

– Tracy Williams with the Foundation cut a promo on Shane Taylor Promotions for saying what they did was a honorable thing to do but he remembers when the Soldiers of Savagery jumped him. So if they wanna prove the change they’re bringing then they’ll prove it in a 6-Man Tag Team match. Shane Taylor then responds by saying that if the Foundation really wanted to change this promotion then they would’ve done it in the past decade.

***Match #2: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses & Kaun) defeated The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham & Tracy Williams). Shane Taylor got the pinfall over Jay Lethal for the win.

– Next week’s matches are:

***Gresham defending the Pure Title against Joe Keys

***Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson

***The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Milonas) vs. The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)