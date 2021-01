Uncle Elmer



Real Name: Stanley C. Fraizer

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 430 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 16, 1937

Date of Death: July 1, 1992

Hometown: Philadelphia, Mississippi

Pro Debut: 1960

Retired: 1991

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Aside from Uncle Elmer, Fraizer was also known as Plowboy Frazier, Cowboy Frazier, A-Team #2, Big Tex, Ed Younger, Congorilla, Farmer Boy Frazier, Giant Frazier, Hillbilly Elmer, Kamala II, Pascagoula Plowboy, Tex Frazier, Tiny Frazier, The Giant Rebel, Lieutenant Frazier, The Masked Convict, The Lone Ranger & Tiny the Plowboy.

– Titles & Accolades held by Fraizer include:

– AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (4x)

– CWA Super Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA National Tag Team Championship

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– July 1, 1992, Fraizer passed away due to kidney failure.