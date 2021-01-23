Tom Zenk



Real Name: Thomas Erwin Zenk

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 230 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 30, 1958

Date of Death: December 9, 2017

Hometown: Golden Valley, Minnesota

Pro Debut: February 22, 1984

Retired: 1996

Trained By: Eddie Sharkey & Brad Rheingans

Finishing Move: Missle Dropkick

Biography

– Zenk was nicknamed the Z-Man.

– Titles & accolades held by Zenk include:

– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Fighting Spirit Award (1986 with Rick Martel)

– Canadian International Tag Team Championship

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship

– NWA World Television Championship

– PNW Heavyweight Championship

– WCW United States Tag Team Championship

– WCW World Six Man Tag Team Championship

– Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (1984 – Tied with Jushin Liger)

– December 9, 2017, Zenk passed away from atherosclerosis & cardiomegaly.