Tom Zenk
Real Name: Thomas Erwin Zenk
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 230 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 30, 1958
Date of Death: December 9, 2017
Hometown: Golden Valley, Minnesota
Pro Debut: February 22, 1984
Retired: 1996
Trained By: Eddie Sharkey & Brad Rheingans
Finishing Move: Missle Dropkick
Biography
– Zenk was nicknamed the Z-Man.
– Titles & accolades held by Zenk include:
– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Fighting Spirit Award (1986 with Rick Martel)
– Canadian International Tag Team Championship
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship
– NWA World Television Championship
– PNW Heavyweight Championship
– WCW United States Tag Team Championship
– WCW World Six Man Tag Team Championship
– Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (1984 – Tied with Jushin Liger)
– December 9, 2017, Zenk passed away from atherosclerosis & cardiomegaly.