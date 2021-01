The Renegade



Real Name: Richard Wilson

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 255 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 19, 1965

Date of Death: February 23, 1999

Hometown: Marietta, Georgia

Resided: Cobb County, Georgia

Pro Debut: 1992

Retired: 1998

Trained By: Killer Kowalski

Finishing Move: Renegade Splash

Biography

– Wilson was also known as Rio, Lord of the Jungle.

– Wilson is a former WCW World Television Champion.

– February 23, 1999, Wilson passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.