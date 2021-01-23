The Missing Link



Real Name: Byron James John Robertson

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 255 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 28, 1939

Date of Death: August 16, 2007

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario (Canada)

Pro Debut: 1961

Retired: 2006

Trained By: Whipper Watson

Finishing Move: Figure 4 Leglock

Biography

– Robertson was also known as The Masked Crusader, Crusader #2, Dewey Robertson & Troy Steel.

– Titles & Accolades held by Robertson include the:

– ECCW Canadian Championship

– NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Central States Television Championship (2x)

– NWA International Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship

– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship (5x)

– August 16, 2007, Robertson passed away due to lung cancer.