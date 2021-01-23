The Missing Link
Real Name: Byron James John Robertson
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 255 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 28, 1939
Date of Death: August 16, 2007
Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario (Canada)
Resides:
Pro Debut: 1961
Retired: 2006
Trained By: Whipper Watson
Finishing Move: Figure 4 Leglock
Biography
– Robertson was also known as The Masked Crusader, Crusader #2, Dewey Robertson & Troy Steel.
– Titles & Accolades held by Robertson include the:
– ECCW Canadian Championship
– NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Central States Television Championship (2x)
– NWA International Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship
– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship (5x)
– August 16, 2007, Robertson passed away due to lung cancer.