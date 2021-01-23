The Destroyer
Real Name: Richard John Beyer
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 265 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 11, 1930
Date of Death: March 7, 2019
Hometown: Buffalo, New York
Resided: Akron, New York
Pro Debut: December 29, 1954
Retired: July 29, 1993
Trained By: Dick Hutton, Ed Don George & James Blears
Finishing Move: Figure 4 Leglock
Biography
– Beyer was an athlete at Syracuse University, he was a member of the varsity football & wrestling teams. He played in the 1953 Orange Bowl for Syracuse. He became a teacher in New York before pursuing a career in wrestling.
– Beyer was also known as Dr. X, Bruce Marshall, Super-Destroyer & the Original Destroyer.
– Titles & accolades held by Beyer include:
– AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship
– AJPW Champion Carnival Fighting Spirit Award (1979) & Technical Award (1977)
– AJPW Korakuen Hall Battle Royal (1975 & 1979)
– AWA British Empire Heavyweight Championship
– AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)
– AWA World Heavyweight Championship
– Canadian International Tag Team Championship
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Mazurki Award (1996)
– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2002)
– NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Championship
– NWA Pacific International Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– PNW Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2005) & New York State Award (2003)
– PWF United States Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– Ring Around the Northwest Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (1963-64 with Art Mahilik) & Wrestler of the Year (1964)
– Tokyo Sports – Popularity Award (1975)
– Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (1996)
– WWA International Television Tag Team Championship
– WWA World Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– WWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WWA (San Francisco) World Tag Team Championship
– March 7, 2019, Beyer passed away at the age of 88.