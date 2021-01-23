The Destroyer



Real Name: Richard John Beyer

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 265 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 11, 1930

Date of Death: March 7, 2019

Hometown: Buffalo, New York

Resided: Akron, New York

Pro Debut: December 29, 1954

Retired: July 29, 1993

Trained By: Dick Hutton, Ed Don George & James Blears

Finishing Move: Figure 4 Leglock

Biography

– Beyer was an athlete at Syracuse University, he was a member of the varsity football & wrestling teams. He played in the 1953 Orange Bowl for Syracuse. He became a teacher in New York before pursuing a career in wrestling.

– Beyer was also known as Dr. X, Bruce Marshall, Super-Destroyer & the Original Destroyer.

– Titles & accolades held by Beyer include:

– AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship

– AJPW Champion Carnival Fighting Spirit Award (1979) & Technical Award (1977)

– AJPW Korakuen Hall Battle Royal (1975 & 1979)

– AWA British Empire Heavyweight Championship

– AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)

– AWA World Heavyweight Championship

– Canadian International Tag Team Championship

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Mazurki Award (1996)

– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2002)

– NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Championship

– NWA Pacific International Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– PNW Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2005) & New York State Award (2003)

– PWF United States Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– Ring Around the Northwest Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (1963-64 with Art Mahilik) & Wrestler of the Year (1964)

– Tokyo Sports – Popularity Award (1975)

– Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (1996)

– WWA International Television Tag Team Championship

– WWA World Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– WWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WWA (San Francisco) World Tag Team Championship

– March 7, 2019, Beyer passed away at the age of 88.