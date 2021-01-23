Swede Hanson



Real Name: Robert Ford Hanson

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 300 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 27, 1933

Date of Death: February 19, 2002

Hometown: East Orange, New Jersey

Resided: South Carolina

Pro Debut: 1957

Retired: 1986

Trained By: George Tragos

Finishing Move: Neckbreaker

Biography

– Hanson was also known as Bounty Hunter & was nicknamed Big Foot & The Mule.

– Titles & accolades held by Hanson include the:

– Canadian International Tag Team Championship

– IWA World Tag Team Championship

– NWA Florida World Tag Team Championship

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (4x)

– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (3x)

– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship

– February 19, 2002, Hanson passed away from sepsis.