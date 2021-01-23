Swede Hanson
Real Name: Robert Ford Hanson
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 300 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 27, 1933
Date of Death: February 19, 2002
Hometown: East Orange, New Jersey
Resided: South Carolina
Pro Debut: 1957
Retired: 1986
Trained By: George Tragos
Finishing Move: Neckbreaker
Biography
– Hanson was also known as Bounty Hunter & was nicknamed Big Foot & The Mule.
– Titles & accolades held by Hanson include the:
– Canadian International Tag Team Championship
– IWA World Tag Team Championship
– NWA Florida World Tag Team Championship
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (4x)
– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (3x)
– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship
– February 19, 2002, Hanson passed away from sepsis.