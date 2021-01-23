Steven Dunn
Real Name: Steven Lyle Doll
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 240 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 9, 1960
Date of Death: March 22, 2009
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Resided: Nashville, Tennessee
Pro Debut: May 1985
Trained By:
Finishing Move: The Chair
Biography
– Doll was most notably known as Steven Dunn (WWF). He also used the ring name Steve Doll, Man of the 90’s & Southern Rocker.
– Titles & Accolades held by Doll include:
– MCW North American Tag Team Championship (4x)
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (18x)
– NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– PNW Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– Ring Around the Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (with Scott Peterson) & Wrestler of the Year (1991)
– USWA Heavyweight Championship
– USWA Tag Team Championship (8x)
– WWC Tag Team Championship
– March 22, 2009, Doll passed away due to a blood clot travelling from his lung to his heart.