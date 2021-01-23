Steven Dunn

Real Name: Steven Lyle Doll

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 9, 1960

Date of Death: March 22, 2009

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Resided: Nashville, Tennessee

Pro Debut: May 1985

Trained By:

Finishing Move: The Chair

Biography

– Doll was most notably known as Steven Dunn (WWF). He also used the ring name Steve Doll, Man of the 90’s & Southern Rocker.

– Titles & Accolades held by Doll include:

– MCW North American Tag Team Championship (4x)

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (18x)

– NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– PNW Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– Ring Around the Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (with Scott Peterson) & Wrestler of the Year (1991)

– USWA Heavyweight Championship

– USWA Tag Team Championship (8x)

– WWC Tag Team Championship

– March 22, 2009, Doll passed away due to a blood clot travelling from his lung to his heart.