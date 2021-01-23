Skandor Akbar
Real Name: Jimmy Saied Wehba
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 232 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 29, 1934
Date of Death: August 19, 2010
Hometown: Vernon, Texas
Pro Debut: 1963
Trained By: Jimmy Young & Lou Thesz
Finishing Move: Camel Clutch
Biography
– Skandor Akbar translates to Alexander the Great. Wehba also used the ring names Skandor Akbar, Emir Akbar & Wildman Wimberly. He was also nicknamed Texas & the General.
– 1977, Wehba retired from in-ring competition but would become a manager in which is is widely known for.
– Titles & accolades held by Wehba include the:
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Gulf Coast/CAC Honoree (2006)
– NWA Austra-Asian Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Austra-Asian Tag Team Championship
– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship
– NWA Macon Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship (5x)
– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2021)
– Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame (2011)
– UWF North American Championship
– August 19, 2010, Wehba passed away from prostate cancer.