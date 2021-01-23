Skandor Akbar



Real Name: Jimmy Saied Wehba

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 232 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 29, 1934

Date of Death: August 19, 2010

Hometown: Vernon, Texas

Pro Debut: 1963

Trained By: Jimmy Young & Lou Thesz

Finishing Move: Camel Clutch

Biography

– Skandor Akbar translates to Alexander the Great. Wehba also used the ring names Skandor Akbar, Emir Akbar & Wildman Wimberly. He was also nicknamed Texas & the General.

– 1977, Wehba retired from in-ring competition but would become a manager in which is is widely known for.

– Titles & accolades held by Wehba include the:

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Gulf Coast/CAC Honoree (2006)

– NWA Austra-Asian Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Austra-Asian Tag Team Championship

– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship

– NWA Macon Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship (5x)

– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2021)

– Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame (2011)

– UWF North American Championship

– August 19, 2010, Wehba passed away from prostate cancer.