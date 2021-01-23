Silver King



Real Name: César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 212 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 9, 1968

Date of Death: May 11, 2019

Hometown: Torreón, Coahuila (Mexico)

Pro Debut: November 1985

Trained By: Dr. Wagner & El Gran Markus

Finishing Move: Moonsault Press

Biography

– Relatives of César include El Hijo de Silver King (son), Dr. Wagner Jr. (brother), El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr (nephew), Xóchiti Hamada (ex-wife) Rossy Moreno (ex-sister-in-law).

– César also used the ring names Black Tiger III, Ramses, El Bronco, Silver Cain/Kain, El Hermano de Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Invasor. He was also nicknamed El Efectivo & El Fabuloso.

– Titles & accolades held by César include the:

– AAA World Tag Team Championship

– AAA Hall of Fame (2019)

– AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship

– CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

– CMLL World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– CMLL World Trios Championship

– CMLL Torneo Gran Alternativa (1995)

– IWA World Tag Team Championship

– IWRG Copa Higher Power (2004 & 2010)

– IWRG Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship

– IWRG Intercontinental Trios Championship (2x)

– LyC Tag Team Championship

– UWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Championship

– UWA World Tag Team Championship

– WWA World Tag Team Championship (3x)

– May 11, 2019, César collapsed while in the ring due to a heart attack & passed away shortly after.