Silver King
Real Name: César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 212 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 9, 1968
Date of Death: May 11, 2019
Hometown: Torreón, Coahuila (Mexico)
Pro Debut: November 1985
Trained By: Dr. Wagner & El Gran Markus
Finishing Move: Moonsault Press
Biography
– Relatives of César include El Hijo de Silver King (son), Dr. Wagner Jr. (brother), El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr (nephew), Xóchiti Hamada (ex-wife) Rossy Moreno (ex-sister-in-law).
– César also used the ring names Black Tiger III, Ramses, El Bronco, Silver Cain/Kain, El Hermano de Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Invasor. He was also nicknamed El Efectivo & El Fabuloso.
– Titles & accolades held by César include the:
– AAA World Tag Team Championship
– AAA Hall of Fame (2019)
– AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship
– CMLL World Heavyweight Championship
– CMLL World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– CMLL World Trios Championship
– CMLL Torneo Gran Alternativa (1995)
– IWA World Tag Team Championship
– IWRG Copa Higher Power (2004 & 2010)
– IWRG Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship
– IWRG Intercontinental Trios Championship (2x)
– LyC Tag Team Championship
– UWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Championship
– UWA World Tag Team Championship
– WWA World Tag Team Championship (3x)
– May 11, 2019, César collapsed while in the ring due to a heart attack & passed away shortly after.