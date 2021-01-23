Sierra



Real Name: Sierra Stelloh

Height: 5’4″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Cudahy, Wisconsin

Pro Debut: August 6, 2015

Trained By: Thumpers Den Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Shotgun Knees

Biography

– August 22, 2015, Sierra defeated Peter Schwanz (replacing Stacy Shadows) for the BCW Ladies Title.

– October 16th, Sierra would retain the championship against Stacy Shadows.

– November 20th, Sierra would lose the title to Stacy Shadows.

– April 23, 2016, Sierra lost to The Angel in the first round of the CTW Women’s Title Tournament.

– July 15th, Sierra defeated Thunder Rosa at BCW Red Whithe Bruised.

– August 19th, Sierra & Awesome Kong defeated Ashley Maddisin & Stacy Shadows at BCW Summer Sizzler.

– September 17th, Sierra won a Battle Royal at a BCW event.

– October 15th, Sierra defeated Stacy Shadows for the BCW Ladies Title.

– October 30th, Sierra & Melanie Cruise defeated Angel Armani & Stacy Shadows at BCW Nightmare on 92nd.

– February 3, 2017, Sierra would defeat Lina De Oro to win the vacant RCCW Heartbreaker’s Title.

– February 17th, Sierra defended the BCW Ladies Title against Stacy Shadows.

– March 4th, Sierra competed against Stacy Shadows for the vacant RWA Diamond Title.

– May 19th, Sierra would defend the BCW Ladies Title against Vanessa Azure.

– July 3rd, Sierra would retain the championship against Shotzi Blackheart.

– September 1st, Sierra lost the RCCW Heartbreaker’s Title to Stacy Shadows in a 3-Way.

– September 14th, Sierra lost to Aesop Mitchell in the semi-finals of the ICW Silas Young Invitational.

– September 15th, Sierra lost the BCW Ladies Title to Tess Valentine.

– September 16th, Sierra defeated Tess Valentine to win back the championship.

– October 1st, Sierra & Stacy Shadows defeated Mario Andrew Crivello & Tylor Sundae to win the vacant ICW Tag Team Titles.

– October 20th, Sierra competed in a 4-Way for the AIWF World Women’s Title.

– October 29th, Sierra defeated Tylor Sundae at ICW TLC Insanity.

– December 8th, Sierra lost the BCW Ladies Title to Vanessa Azure in a 4-Way.

– December 15th, Sierra defeated Lina De’Oro to win the vacant NFW Women’s Title.

– January 4, 2018, Evil Shadows 2.0 (Sierra & Stacy Shadows) lost the ICW Tag Team Titles to No Ma’am Movement (Jarrod Jaxx & Mario Andrew Crivello).

– January 6th, Sierra defeated Stacy Shadows to win the vacant Empress of GPW Title.

– January 19th, Sierra challenged Stacy Shadows for the SDW Women’s Title.

– March 17th, Sierra defeated Kylie Rae at CSW St. Paddy Bash.

– April 14th, Sierra lost to Samantha Heights at SHIMMER 101.

– April 15th, Sierra lost to Willow Nightingale at SHIMMER 103.

– April 19th, Sierra would win the ICW Midwest Title by winning a 5-Way.

– May 18th, Sierra challenged Savanna Stone for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– May 20th, Sierra lost the ICW Midwest Title to Mason in a 5-Way.

– June 2nd, Sierra lost the Empress of GPW Title to The Angel.

– August 24th, Sierra defeated Moxie Mollie at WPW StadiumMania V.

– October 12th, Sierra defeated Vanessa Azure in a Casket Match to win the RCCW Heartbreaker’s Title.

– October 19th, Gosh Darn Millenials (Sierra & Vanessa Azure) won a 3-Way to win the CSW Tag Team Titles.

– October 20th, Sierra lost to Britt Baker at SHIMMER 105.

– October 21st, Sierra defeated Allie Kat at SHIMMER 108.

– November 17th, Sierra defeated Melanie Cruise at BCW Headlock for Hunger.

– November 18th, Sierra won a 5-Way Scramble Elimination at ICW Violence is the Answer.

– December 7th, Sierra challenged Kara Noia for the Future Clash Title.

– December 20th, Sierra defeated Joey Avalon for the ICW Heavyweight Title.

– January 20, 2019, Sierra lost the title back to Joey Avalon.

– February 16th, Sierra lost the BCW Women’s Title to Kylie Rae.

– February 22nd, Gosh Darn Millenials retained the CSW Tag Team Titles against Laynie Luck & Miranda Rites.

– March 2nd, Sierra competed in a 3-Way for the CEW Ladies Title.

– March 30th, Sierra defeated ThunderKitty at SHIMMER 109.

– April 6th, Sierra challenged Laynie Luck for the ZOWA Women’s Title.

– May 3rd, Sierra lost to Kris Statlander in the first round of the MTW Making Town Classic Tournament ’19.

– May 4th, Sierra challenged Tylor Sullivan for the WPW Titletown Title.

– May 17th, Gosh Darn Millenials lost the CSW Tag Team Titles to Perpetual Agents of Victory (Chris Miller & Jack Moody) in a 3-Way.

– May 19th, Sierra lost to Rylie Jackson in the quarter finals of the ICW Milwaukee’s Best Tournament.

– June 14th, Sierra won a 3-Way to win the RCCW Heartbreaker’s Title.

– July 11th, Sierra lost to Dragon Seishin in the semi-finals of the ZOWA Zen of Women’s Athletics Tournament.

– August 9th, Sierra defended the RCCW Heartbreaker’s Title against Kara Noia.

– August 17th, Sierra challenged Stacy Shadows for the WPW Women’s Title.

– September 1st, Sierra lost to Laynie Luck in the semi-finals of the RISE Regional Rising Stars Tournament Midwest Bracket.

– September 6th, Sierra competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Mondo Lucha Women’s Title.

– September 7th, Sierra defeated Savanna Stone for the CEW Ladies Title.

– September 13th, Sierra defeated Valentina Loca for the BCW Women’s Title.

– February 15, 2020, Sierra defeated Tylor Sullivan for the vacant WPW Fox Hills Resort Title.

– March 7th, Sierra defeated Stacy Shadows in a Steel Cage for the WPW Women’s Title.

– June 5th, Evil Threat (Sierra & Dysfunction) defeated The Luxurious Ones (Ethen Matthews & Maverick Boone) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– August 14th, Sierra defeated Skye Blue at BCW Summer Sizzler ’20.

– August 30th, Sierra competed in the ICW Invitational Rumble.

– September 25th, Evil Threat lost the ICW Tag Team Titles to The Luxurious Ones in a 3-Way.

– October 24th, Sierra competed in a 4-Way for the ICW Midwest Title.

– November 14th, Sierra defeated Skye Blue at BCW Thanksgiving Throwdown ’20.

– November 21st, Sierra defeated Zac McGuire for the ICW Midwest Title.