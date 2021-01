Sapphire

Real Name: Juanita Wright

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 24, 1934

Date of Death: September 10, 1996

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Biography

– Wright was nicknamed Sweet & also used the ring name Princess Dark Cloud.

– April 1, 1990, Sapphire & Dusty Rhodes defeated Queen Sherri & Randy Savage at WWF WrestleMania VI.

– January 24, 1996, Sapphire challenged Miss Texas for the USWA Women’s Title.

– September 11, 1996, Wright passed away due to a heart attack.