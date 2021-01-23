S.D. Jones



Real Name: Conrad Efraim

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 260 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 30, 1945

Date of Death: October 26, 2008

Hometown: Antigua, Federal Colony of the Leeward Islands

Pro Debut: 1974

Retired: 1995

Trained By: Johnny Rodz

Finishing Move: Headbutt

Biography

– Conrad also went by Roosevelt Jones & Special Delivery Jones.

– Titles & accolades held by Conrad are the NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (3x), USA Tag Team Championship & WWE Hall of Fame (2019)

– October 26, 2008, Conrad passed away due to a stroke he suffered 2 days earlier.