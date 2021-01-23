S.D. Jones
Real Name: Conrad Efraim
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 260 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 30, 1945
Date of Death: October 26, 2008
Hometown: Antigua, Federal Colony of the Leeward Islands
Pro Debut: 1974
Retired: 1995
Trained By: Johnny Rodz
Finishing Move: Headbutt
Biography
– Conrad also went by Roosevelt Jones & Special Delivery Jones.
– Titles & accolades held by Conrad are the NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (3x), USA Tag Team Championship & WWE Hall of Fame (2019)
– October 26, 2008, Conrad passed away due to a stroke he suffered 2 days earlier.