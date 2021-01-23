Rockin’ Rebel
Real Name: Charles Williams
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 245 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 13, 1966
Date of Death: June 1, 2018
Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
Resided: West Chester, Pennsylvania
Pro Debut: December 1988
Trained By: Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson
Finishing Move: Rebelizer
Biography
– Williams also went by The Dark Ninja, Mr. X & Chuck Williams. He was nicknamed the original Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla.
– Titles & accolades held by Williams include the 3PW Tag Team Championship
– 3PW Tag Team Royal Rumble
– ACW Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– ACW Tag Team Championship (2x)
– BWO Heavyweight Championship
– BWO Tag Team Championship (2x)
– CZW Tag Team Championship
– DCW No Limits Championship
– EGW Heavyweight Championship
– EWA Heavyweight Championship
– IPWA Tag Team Championship
– LAW Heavyweight Championship
– LAW Tag Team Championship
– LWF Heavyweight Championship
– MEWF Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NEW Heavyweight Championship
– NSWA Heavyweight Championship
– NVW Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Championship
– NWA North Jersey Heavyweight Championship
– PWF Universal Heavyweight Championship
– TWA Heavyweight Championship
– Valour Tag Team Championship
– VWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
– VWA Tag Team Championship
– WWWA Television Championship
– WXW Heavyweight Championship
– June 1, 2018, Williams committed suicide after shooting his wife. His family would donate his brain to CTE research.