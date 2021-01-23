Rockin’ Rebel



Real Name: Charles Williams

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 245 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 13, 1966

Date of Death: June 1, 2018

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

Resided: West Chester, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: December 1988

Trained By: Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson

Finishing Move: Rebelizer

Biography

– Williams also went by The Dark Ninja, Mr. X & Chuck Williams. He was nicknamed the original Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla.

– Titles & accolades held by Williams include the 3PW Tag Team Championship

– 3PW Tag Team Royal Rumble

– ACW Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– ACW Tag Team Championship (2x)

– BWO Heavyweight Championship

– BWO Tag Team Championship (2x)

– CZW Tag Team Championship

– DCW No Limits Championship

– EGW Heavyweight Championship

– EWA Heavyweight Championship

– IPWA Tag Team Championship

– LAW Heavyweight Championship

– LAW Tag Team Championship

– LWF Heavyweight Championship

– MEWF Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NEW Heavyweight Championship

– NSWA Heavyweight Championship

– NVW Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Championship

– NWA North Jersey Heavyweight Championship

– PWF Universal Heavyweight Championship

– TWA Heavyweight Championship

– Valour Tag Team Championship

– VWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

– VWA Tag Team Championship

– WWWA Television Championship

– WXW Heavyweight Championship

– June 1, 2018, Williams committed suicide after shooting his wife. His family would donate his brain to CTE research.