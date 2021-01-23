Rip Hawk



Real Name: Harvey Maurice Evers

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 246 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 6, 1930

Date of Death: December 22, 2012

Hometown: Indiana

Resided: Hereford, Texas

Pro Debut: 1949

Retired: 1982

Trained By: Karl Pojello

Finishing Move: Piledriver

Biography

– Rip also went by Super Hawk, Ripper & Blonde Adonis. He was nicknamed the Profile & Wildman.

– Titles & Accolades held by Rip include:

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Men’s Wrestling Award (2010)

– IWA World Tag Team Championship

– NWA Eastern States Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship

– NWA Florida World Tag Team Championship

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (5x)

– NWA Rocky Mountain Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Rocky Mountain Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame (2014)

– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship

– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship

– December 22, 2012, Rip passed away due to cardiac problems.