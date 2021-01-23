Rip Hawk
Real Name: Harvey Maurice Evers
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 246 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 6, 1930
Date of Death: December 22, 2012
Hometown: Indiana
Resided: Hereford, Texas
Pro Debut: 1949
Retired: 1982
Trained By: Karl Pojello
Finishing Move: Piledriver
Biography
– Rip also went by Super Hawk, Ripper & Blonde Adonis. He was nicknamed the Profile & Wildman.
– Titles & Accolades held by Rip include:
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Men’s Wrestling Award (2010)
– IWA World Tag Team Championship
– NWA Eastern States Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship
– NWA Florida World Tag Team Championship
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (5x)
– NWA Rocky Mountain Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Rocky Mountain Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame (2014)
– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship
– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship
– December 22, 2012, Rip passed away due to cardiac problems.