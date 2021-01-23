Rick McGraw



Real Name: Richard McGraw

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 19, 1955

Date of Death: November 1, 1985

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Pro Debut: 1975

Trained By: Rip Hawk

Finishing Move: Flying Bodypress

Biography

– McGraw wrestled for Elon College from 1973-74.

– McGraw was nicknamed Quickdraw.

– Titles held by McGraw included the Canadian International Tag Team Championship (Lutte Internationale), NWA Alabama Heavyweight Championship (2x) & WWA World Tag Team Championship.

– November 1, 1985, McGraw passed away due to a heart attack.