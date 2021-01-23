Rick McGraw
Real Name: Richard McGraw
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 235 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 19, 1955
Date of Death: November 1, 1985
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Pro Debut: 1975
Trained By: Rip Hawk
Finishing Move: Flying Bodypress
Biography
– McGraw wrestled for Elon College from 1973-74.
– McGraw was nicknamed Quickdraw.
– Titles held by McGraw included the Canadian International Tag Team Championship (Lutte Internationale), NWA Alabama Heavyweight Championship (2x) & WWA World Tag Team Championship.
– November 1, 1985, McGraw passed away due to a heart attack.