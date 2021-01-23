Rick Bognar

Real Name: Richard Bognar

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 272 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 16, 1970

Date of Death: September 20, 2019

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta (Canada)

Pro Debut: 1988

Retired: 2012

Trained By: Mr. Hito & Tokyo Joe

Finishing Move: Exploder Suplex

Biography

– Bognar was known as the “fake” Razor Ramon in the WWF. He’s also used the ring names Big Titan, Razor Rick, Mega Mask, Rick Titan, Slice Ramirez & Ti Do. He was also nicknamed The Free Spirit.

– Titles held by Bognar included the CRMW Heavyweight Championship, FMW Brass Knuckles Heavyweight Championship, FMW Brass Knuckles Tag Team Championship & WWA Martial Arts Heavyweight Championship.

– September 20, 2019, Bognar passed away due to a heart attack.