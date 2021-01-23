Rick Bognar
Real Name: Richard Bognar
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 272 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 16, 1970
Date of Death: September 20, 2019
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta (Canada)
Pro Debut: 1988
Retired: 2012
Trained By: Mr. Hito & Tokyo Joe
Finishing Move: Exploder Suplex
Biography
– Bognar was known as the “fake” Razor Ramon in the WWF. He’s also used the ring names Big Titan, Razor Rick, Mega Mask, Rick Titan, Slice Ramirez & Ti Do. He was also nicknamed The Free Spirit.
– Titles held by Bognar included the CRMW Heavyweight Championship, FMW Brass Knuckles Heavyweight Championship, FMW Brass Knuckles Tag Team Championship & WWA Martial Arts Heavyweight Championship.
– September 20, 2019, Bognar passed away due to a heart attack.