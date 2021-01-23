NXT could be switching weekly time slot, Riddle wants to face Lesnar

– NHL coverage is on every Wednesday, and that could bump NXT from their 8:00 PM EST weekly time slot. Nothing has been confirmed as to NXT’s future because this is very new information. If the NHL does move to Wednesdays on USA Network, obviously NXT will be affected.

– Riddle stated in a recent interview, “I always want to go to my go-to, and that’s Brock [Lesnar]. He’s just, he’s the best, he beat the streak, the guy’s got it. You know, I’m still talking about him but I know he’s not really interested in wrestling me or fighting me, so I’m not gonna push it.”