Real Name: Amelia Mimi Herr

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 148 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 5, 2003

Hometown: West Chester, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: Monster Factory Wrestling

Finishing Move: Bicycle Kick

Notes

– Mimi is nicknamed Wrestling’s Number One Angel.

– Mimi did track & field in high school.

– Mimi is the current RSW Women’s, MEW Women’s & KSMH Women’s Champion. She is a former TCW Goddesses of War Champion & MFPW Girl’s Champion.