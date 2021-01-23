Mr. Hito
Real Name: Katsuji Adachi
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 247 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 25, 1942
Date of Death: April 21, 2010
Hometown: Tennōji-ku, Osaka (Japan)
Pro Debut: June 8, 1967
Retired: March 25, 1988
Trained By:
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Apart from wrestling, Adachi was also a referee & trainer. He was also known as Tokyo Joe.
– Titles & accolades held by Adachi include:
– NWA American Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship
– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– Stampede International Tag Team Championship (8x)
– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame (1995)
– April 21, 2010, Adachi passed away due to complications from diabetes.