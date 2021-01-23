Mr. Hito



Real Name: Katsuji Adachi

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 247 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 25, 1942

Date of Death: April 21, 2010

Hometown: Tennōji-ku, Osaka (Japan)

Pro Debut: June 8, 1967

Retired: March 25, 1988

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Apart from wrestling, Adachi was also a referee & trainer. He was also known as Tokyo Joe.

– Titles & accolades held by Adachi include:

– NWA American Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship

– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– Stampede International Tag Team Championship (8x)

– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame (1995)

– April 21, 2010, Adachi passed away due to complications from diabetes.