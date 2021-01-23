Larry King Passes Away at 87

Larry King, legendary CNN host of Larry King Live, has passed away at the age of 87.

King was not directly involved in pro wrestling but did appear in many wrestling related angles and skits. Because of the Turner ties, many wrestlers including Lex Luger, Sting, and Hulk Hogan appeared on the Larry King show over the years. Hogan would often get in trouble for appearances on King’s show like when he called Ivan Putski the “hero for the Polocks.”

In 1996, when WWE ran their disrespectful and unfunny “Billionaire Ted’s War Room” skits more commonly remembered as the Huckster and Nacho Man skits with Scheme Gene, a mock Larry King was the host.

In 2005, when Hulk Hogan feuded with Shawn Michaels, a mock Larry King interviewed Michaels impersonating Hogan. Was that one funny? Maybe more than the Huckster segments. But, I still say the real fun would have been seeing the backstage politics at play as for who was going to go over at Summerslam. Hogan won. And, Michaels never seems to have forgiven or forgotten that he played Babe Ruth at a game of political Home Run Derby and came up short.

King had been hospitalized in December with COVID-19.