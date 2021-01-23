Ken Dixon

Real Name: Ken Dixon

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 8, 1984

Hometown: Climax, Georgia

Pro Debut: September 2013

Trained By: MCW Academy, Axl Rotten & Ronnie Zukko

Finishing Move: Death By Dixon

Biography

– May 3, 2014, Dixon lost to G-Fed at MCW Extreme Measures ’14.

– June 20th, Dixon lost to Ruckus at MCW Friday Night Fights.

– September 6th, Country Strong (Dixon & Hoss Hagood) defeated Black Wallstreet (Drolix & Chuck Lennox) for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– January 24, 2015, Country Strong lost the titles to Jason Kincaid & Matt Conard.

– February 7th, Dixon & Rob McBride defeated Fed Up (C-Fed & G-Fed) at MCW Anniversary MMXV.

– April 24th, Dixon lost to Buff Bagwell at MCW Spring Fever Tour – Day 2.

– June 6th, Dixon & Joe Keys lost to Bodie Williams & Li Green at WXW C4 Heat.

– September 12th, Country Strong defeated The Punk Rock All Stars (Shaun Cannon & Drake Carter) at PCW Next Level.

– October 3rd, Dixon challenged The Bruiser for the MCW Heavyweight Title.

– December 4th, Dixon defeated Brandon Scott for the MCW Rage Television Title.

– December 26th, Dixon lost the title to Billy Gunn.

– January 30, 2016, The Dixon Line (Dixon & Joe Keys) lost to Team Axcellence (Axton Ray & Brandon Scott) at the AML One Year Anniversary Show.

– February 13th, Dixon defeated The Bruiser at MCW Xtreme Anniversary MMXVI.

– February 27th, Dixon defeated Brandon Scott at MCW Winter Blast ’16.

– March 19th, Dixon defeated Billy Gunn for the MCW Rage Television Title.

– June 18th, Dixon retained the title against Dirty Money.

– July 9th, Dixon challenged Bill Daly for the PPW Heavyweight Title.

– August 5th, Dixon lost to Tatanka at PCW Fair Warning.

– September 24th, Dixon retained the MCW Rage Television Title against Chuck Lennox.

– October 1st, Dixon defended the title in a Steel Cage against Brandon Scott.

– October 14th, Dixon retained the title against Drake Carter.

– October 29th, Dixon & Preston Quinn lost to Colt Cabana & Dalton Castle on ROH TV.

– November 25th, Dixon lost the MCW Rage Television Title to Drolix.

– December 10th, Dixon defeated Robbie Paige at WDWA Christmas Collisions.

– February 11, 2017, Dixon competed in a 3-Way for the WDWA Heavyweight Title.

– April 8th, Dixon defeated Bobby Shields at PCW Flashpoint.

– April 22nd, Dixon defeated Ryan McBride at MCW Spring Fever ’17.

– May 21st, Dixon defeated Doug Delicious for the PCW Heavyweight Title.

– June 17th, Dixon challenged MV Young for the VOW Hyper Sonic Title.

– September 2nd, Dixon won the WildKat Revolution Title by winning a 4-Way.

– October 28th, Dixon retained the PCW Heavyweight Title against DJ Z.

– November 4th, Dixon lost the WildKat Revolution Title to Socorro.

– November 25th, Dixon defeated Socorro to regain the championship.

– December 2nd, Dixon defeated Gino to win the VCW Lutz Memorial Cup ’17.

– February 17, 2018, Dixon defeated Sean Studd in a No DQ at the MCW Horsemen Anniversary Show.

– February 18th, Dixon lost to Joe Keys at EVOLVE 101.

– February 24th, Dixon lost to Adam Rose at MCW Winter Blast ’18.

– April 5th, Dixon lost the WildKat Revolution Title to Johnny Flex.

– June 2nd, Dixon defeated Gino for the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title.

– July 13th, Dixon lost to Brandon Scott in the first round of the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XVIII.

– July 28th, Dixon retained the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title against Joe Keys.

– October 27th, Dixon lost to CW Anderson at AML Whatever it Takes.

– December 1st, Dixon defeated Drolix in a Career vs. Career match at MCW Seasons Beatings ’18.

– February 2, 2019, Dixon lost the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title to Colby Corino.

– February 16th, Dixon lost the PCW Heavyweight Title to Fenix Fury.

– February 23rd, Dixon defeated Rayo at the MCW Anniversary Show.

– June 1st, Dixon competed in the MCW Bruiser Strong Rumble.

– August 24th, Dixon lost to the Haitian Sensation in the first round of the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’19.

– September 21st, Dixon competed in a 7-Way Scramble for the MCW Heavyweight Title.

– November 2nd, Dixon defeated AJ Francis at PCW A Night to Remember XIII.

– December 8th, Dixon competed in a 4-Way for the PCW Heavyweight Title.

– January 4, 2020, Dixon challenged Gino for the VCW Heavyweight Title.

– February 22nd, Dixon defeated Greg Excellent in a Street Fight at the MCW Anniversary Show ’20.

– October 24th, Dixon lost to LSG in the first round of the WrestlePro Dream 16 Tournament ’20.

– November 21st, Dixon competed in a 3-Way for the MCW Rage Television Title.

– December 25th, Dixon & Eric Martin lost to Joe Keys & Dante Caballero on ROH TV.