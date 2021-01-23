Kaho Kobayashi



Real Name: Kaho Kobayashi

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 117 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 12, 1992

Hometown: Kasukabe, Saitama (Japan)

Pro Debut: June 28, 2013

Trained By: Yoshihiro Tajiri & Makoto

Finishing Move: 120% Schoolboy

Biography

– September 7, 2013, Kaho lost to Risa Sera at New Ice Ribbon 496.

– September 21st, Kaho lost to Hikaru Shida at New Ice Ribbon 498.

– October 8th, Kaho & Kurumi defeated Kyuri & Tsukasa Fujimoto at New Ice Ribbon 503.

– November 11th, Kaho & Tsukushi defeated Yako Fujigasaki & Hanako Nakamori at JWP Pure Violence .2.

– November 30th, Kaho & Kurumi defeated Kyuri & Hikaru Shida at New Ice Ribbon 516.

– December 24th, Kaho competed in the Ice Ribbon Royal Rumble.

– January 4, 2014, Kaho & 235 lost to Mio Shirai & Miyako Matsumoto at New Ice Ribbon 525.

– February 9th, Kaho & Sareee lost to Cindy Sanders & Evie at the Diana Keiko Aono 20th Anniversary Show.

– March 26th, Kaho lost to Mio Shirai at New Ice Ribbon 546.

– April 13th, Kaho & Hamuko Hoshi lost to Tsukasa Fujimoto & Jaguar Yokota at the Women’s Wrestling Festival in Ishioka ’14.

– April 27th, Kaho & Makoto defeated Aki Shizuku & Aliya for the vacant REINA X World Tag Team Titles.

– May 5th, Kaho & Makoto retained the titles against Shiori Akiba & Yuuka.

– May 25th, Kaho & Makoto lost the REINA X World Tag Team Titles to Aki Shizuku & Aliya.

– July 22nd, Kaho & Tsukushi lost to Yuu Yamagata & Ayako Hamada at the Weekday WAVE Vol. 78.

– July 27th, Kaho defeated Natsu Sumire to win the Catch the WAVE ’14 Young Block.

– August 9th, Kaho lost to Emi Sakura in the first round of the Gatonun Climax.

– August 12th, Kaho lost to Kana at SEMex in Shinjuku Vol. 2.

– August 30th, Kaho & Cherry challenged Aliya & Makoto for the REINA X World Tag Team Titles.

– September 28th, Kaho & Kana lost to Fairy Nihonbashi & Dynamite Kansai in the second round of the Dual Shock WAVE ’14 Tournament.

– October 12th, Kaho lost to Mio Shirai at Sunday WAVE Vol. 21.

– November 5th, Kaho lost to Shuu Shibutani at Weekday WAVE Vol. 81.

– December 3rd, Kaho won a Battle Royal at Weekday WAVE Vol. 85.

– January 4, 2015, Kaho & Kana defeated Hiroe Nagahama & Yuu Yamagata at Happy New Year WAVE ’15.

– March 1st, Kaho & Kagetsu defeated Mayumi Ozaki & Sakura Hirota for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– March 15th, Kaho & Tsukasa Fujimoto defeated Moeka Haruhi & Fairy Nihonbashi at WAVE Virgin Killer.

– April 5th, Kaho & Yuu Yamagata lost to Leon & Cherry at the Diana 4th Anniversary Show.

– April 19th, Kaho & Tsukasa Fujimoto challenged Misaki Ohata & Mio Shirai for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– May 3rd, Kaho entered into the Catch the WAVE ’15.

– July 19th, MISSION K4 (Kaho & Kagetsu) lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to Ozaki-gun (Mayumi Ozaki & Mio Shirai).

– August 9th, Kaho defeated Rina Yamashita for both the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– August 23rd, MISSION K4 defeated Ozaki-gun for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– September 11th, Kaho retained the JWP & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles against Akane Fujita.

– September 23rd, Kaho lost the titles to Rydeen Hagane.

– October 2nd, Kaho & Rina Yamashita lost to Tsukasa Kuragaki & Kayoko Haruyama in the first round of the Dual Shock WAVE Tag Team Tournament.

– October 29th, Kaho challenged Kenichiro Arai for the Asuka Project Title.

– November 15th, Kaho defeated Kaori Yoneyama at OZ Academy Playroom.

– December 13th, MISSION K4 lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to Kaori Yoneyama & Tsukasa Kuragaki.

– December 25th, Kaho & Rina Yamashita lost to Sareee & Meiko Tanaka in the finals of the WAVE Young OH! OH! Tag Team Tournament.

– February 6, 2016, Kaho & Rina Yamashita lost to Moeka Haruhi & Aoi Kizuki at WAVE Early Valentine.

– March 20th, MISSION K4 defeated Sareee & Meiko Tanaka at OZ Academy VIP.

– April 9th, MISSION K4 (Kaho, Kagetsu & Sonoko Kato) lost to Manami Toyota, Hiroyo Matsumoto & Tsukasa Kuragaki at OZ Academy Voyager ’16.

– April 20th, Kaho entered into the Catch the WAVE ’16 Violet Block.

– May 24th, Kaho & Hikari Minami defeated Mari & Natsu Sumire at REINA Wonderful ’16.

– July 8th, Kaho & Koharu Hinata defeated Yuina & Mari at the REINA 5th Anniversary Show.

– August 22nd, Kaho lost to Command Bolshoi at the JWP Fly High in the 25th Anniversary in Itabashi.

– October 29th, Kaho & Takumi Iroha lost to Yuu Yamagata & Ayako Hamada at Happy Halloween WAVE Vol. 2.

– November 13th, MISSION K5 (Kaho & AKINO) lost to Best Friends (Arisa Nakajima & Tsukasa Fujimoto) at the OZ Academy 20th Anniversary Show.

– December 25th, Kaho lost to May Lee at Osaka Joshi-Pro Holy Night.

– January 7, 2017, Kaho & Miss Koharu lost to Shiori Akiba & Aoi Ishibashi at the WPA 3rd Anniversary Show.

– January 22nd, Kaho & Sareee challenged CRYSIS (Chikayo Nagashima & Megumi Yabushita) for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Titles.

– February 10th, Kaho, Koharu Hinata & Makoto defeated Riho, Hanako Nakamori & Natsumi Maki at REINA Chocolate Soul.

– April 5th, Kaho & Emi Sakura defeated Haruka Kato & Natsumi Maki at REINA Sakura Night Fever.

– April 15th, Kaho defeated Mio Momono at the Marvelous 1st Anniversary Show.

– June 25th, MISSION K4 (Kaho & AKINO) defeated Hikaru Shida & Syuri for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– August 12th, Kaho & Hiroe Nagahama defeated Kaori Yoneyama & Cherry for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– August 30th, Kaho & Hiroe Nagahama retained the titles against Natsu Sumire & Rina Yamashita.

– September 15th, Kaho defeated La Jarochita to win the vacant CMLL-REINA International Junior Heavyweight Title.

– September 17th, Kaho & Hiroe Nagahama lost the WAVE Tag Team Titles to NEW-TRA (Rin Kadokura & Takumi Iroha).

– October 9th, Kaho defeated Miyuki Takase at WAVE Saint October.

– October 29th, MISSION K4 lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to Ozaki-gun (Maya Yukihi & Mayumi Ozaki).

– January 20, 2018, Kaho & Chikara defeated HARUKAZE & Shinichiro Tominaga at DDT Ganbare Pro TRY ME ’18.

– April 23rd, Kaho challenged Dalys Ia Caribena for the CMLL World Women’s Title.

– May 16th, Kaho & Makoto lost to Rina Yamashita & Yoshiko in the Semi-finals of the SEAdLINNING ULTRA777 U-21 Tag Tournament.

– May 17th, Kaho retained the CMLL-JAST International Junior Heavyweight Title against Tae Honma.

– July 4th, Kaho lost to Sonoko Kato at BJW Abashiri Spirit ’18.

– March 31, 2019, Kaho & Reyna Isis defeated Dalys Ia Caribena & La Amapola at Toryumon Mexico.

– May 31st, Kaho lost to La Amapola in a Hair vs. Hair match at the CMLL Juicio Final ’19.

– June 23rd, Kaho & SAKI defeated Maya Yukihi & Riko Kawahata at AgZ Color’s.

– July 11th, Kaho defeated Himeka Arita at SEAdLINNING Summer Blast ’19.

– August 25th, Kaho lost to ASUKA at OZ Academy Plum Hanasaku ’19.

– September 15th, Kaho defeated Crea at PURE-J Pure Slam Vol. 2.

– September 18th, Kaho lost to Ayame Sasamura at SEAdLINNING Endless Summer ’19.

– October 6th, Kaho lost to Hiroyo Matsumoto at OZ Academy Bleed it Out.

– November 2nd, Kaho & Ayame Sasamura lost to Yumiko Hotta & Aja Kong at SEAdLINNING Dynamic Show Case!

– December 1st, Kaho & Leon defeated WANTED (KAZUKI & Rydeen Hagane) at PURE-J Pure Slam Vol. 10.

– December 13th, Kaho lost to KAZUKI in a Bullrope Death match at PURE-J Pure Slam Vol. 11.

– January 5, 2020, Kaho & Rina Yamashita defeated Las Fresa de Egoistas (Maria & Arisa Nakajima) at SEAdLINNING ’20 Opening Game.

– January 19th, Kaho defeated Mari Manji at PURE-J Spring Fight ’20 Vol. 1.

– February 16th, Kaho lost to Tsukasa Kuragaki at OZ Academy Loss of Control ’20.

– February 24th, Kaho competed in a 3-Way at the Kagetsu Retirement Show.

– June 28th, Kaho defeated AKARI at PURE-J Fight Together! Vol. 2.

– July 26th, Kaho won a High Speed 3-Way at SEAdLINNING/Yoshiko Produce.

– September 24th, Kaho won a High Speed 3-Way at SEAdLINNING Fall in Love with D!

– September 30th, Kaho & Masaya Takahashi defeated Shunsuke Sayama & Mari at the Asuka Pro Wrestling 1st Anniversary Show.

– October 11th, Kaho defeated Kaori Yoneyama at the BJW Edogawa Children’s Charity Event.

– November 20th, MISSION K4 (Kaho & Sonoko Kato) lost to Beast Friend (Aja Kong & Kaori Yoneyama) at Assemble Vol 2.

– December 9th, Kaho won a High Speed 4-Way at SEAdLINNING Shin-Kiba NIGHT.

– December 30th, MISSION K4 (Kaho & Kakeru Sekiguchi) defeated MISSION K4 (AKINO & Sonoko Kato) for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

