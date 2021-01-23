During a recent interview Daniel Bryan talked about the ongoing debate on whether NXT is still a developmental territory or not.

Bryan claimed that he definitely thinks NXT isn’t considered as developmental territory anymore. Bryan then added that WWE needs a new developmental territory.

“I definitely don’t think NXT is considered as a developmental territory anymore. Which leaves a question: Do we have a developmental territory? Because we need one to develop talent if NXT is not our development, which it isn’t. Those guys are awesome and I do consider NXT a third brand for our company.”