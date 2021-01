Happy Anniversary to one of the sweetest couples we know: Bob and Jackie Caudle, married 72 years!

We send all our love, respect, and best wishes.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Caudle was the official voice of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and is known for his trademark greeting, “Hello wrestling fans…”, and his trademark sign-off line, “That’ll do it for this week. We’ll see you next week, and until then, so long for now.”