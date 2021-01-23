1/22/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown yesterday did 2,282,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, up 130,000 viewers from last week’s overnight number. Last week’s show ended up with 2,262,000 viewers eventually so this week’s will top even that.

Hour one did 2,284,000 viewers and the second hour did 2,280,000 viewers so the audience remained throughout the whole show. Smackdown was tied #1 in 18-34, tied second in 18-49, and fourth in 25-54 with 0.3, 0.6, and 0.7 ratings respectively. It was last among the major networks in terms of viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid