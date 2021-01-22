WrestleMania 37 attendance and seating notes

WWE is reportedly planning for 30,000 fans on each night of WrestleMania 37.

It was reported earlier this week, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE officials were planning to have upwards of 25,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that the plan is to put 30,000 fans in the stadium both nights.

The NFL’s Super Bowl 55 is scheduled for Raymond James Stadium on February 7 and it was noted that if the NFL puts more fans in the venue, then WWE will likely go for more than 30,000. However, 30,000 for each night was the goal as of earlier this week.

Regarding the WrestleMania 37 broadcast, it’s believed that each night will run for 4.5 hours with the first match taking place at 5:30pm ET, with a targeted ending time of 10pm.

The NFL confirmed this week that they plan to have approximately 22,000 fans attend the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, including 14,500 ticket buyers and around 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who are being invited as guests of the league.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently noted that WWE will use the Super Bowl as a lead-in guide to running Raymond James Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really lucky though because the NFL Super Bowl is our lead-in this year, from Raymond James Stadium. So, we’re going to learn a lot from them, logistically, etc., and really best practices, what works, what doesn’t work. But man, we can’t wait to come in and for two nights, hopefully, really rock that pirate ship,” she said.

WWE will likely follow similar seating guidelines that the NFL is using for the Super Bowl. The NFL announced this week that fans will be spaced in socially distanced seating pods. Fans are to be seated mostly in pods of two or four people, with some six-person pods. Each pod will have three empty seats on each side, plus no one sitting directly in front of behind. The plan is that, for each pod of non-vaccinated fans, a group of vaccinated healthcare workers would be seated in the row behind, staggered to the side, throughout the stadium. For the Super Bowl, all fans and staff will be given KN95 masks upon entering Raymond James Stadium. All spectators at the big game will be required to wear masks.

The NFL discussed its Super Bowl plans with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Florida Department of Health. The league and the Super Bowl host committee also worked with the six largest hospital systems in the Tampa area, which makes up around 30 hospitals. Public health officials in the area reviewed the NFL’s plans and provided feedback.

Stephanie said WWE is also working with local officials to make WrestleMania 37 as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic as this will be WWE’s first major event with fans since early 2020.

“I mean, pretty much it really is working with the local organizing committee and all of the health professionals,” she said. “Health & safety is first and foremost, of course. You know, for our fans, for our performers, for the employees, for the staff working the building. There’s a lot of different logistics that need to be determined, but hopefully it’ll all work out and this will be the first WWE event where we actually bring the WWE Universe back together, in person, and I cannot wait.”

Stephanie also noted that WWE does have a plan for how many fans they want to bring to Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37, but they weren’t ready to announce it yet.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Stay tuned for more.