Tony Schiavone remembers the great Hank Aaron

The Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and one-time home run king passed away on Friday, as confirmed by the Atlanta Braves in a message from chairman Terry McGuirk.

RIP Hammerin’ Hank. I first met Hank Aaron in 1982 in Savannah when he was the director of the Braves Minor Leagues. Our paths crossed many times both in baseball and wrestling. He was truly an American Hero. This is from 1993 with Sting, Bill Watts, Hank and me. pic.twitter.com/MAPVLSquMP

— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) January 23, 2021