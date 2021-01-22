Poll results: 2020 Year End Awards – PPV of the Year
2020 Year End Awards: PPV of the Year
Royal Rumble (24%, 99 Votes)
AEW Double or Nothing (14%, 57 Votes)
WrestleMania (12%, 49 Votes)
TakeOver: WarGames (11%, 45 Votes)
Wrestle Kingdom (11%, 44 Votes)
AEW Revolution (9%, 35 Votes)
AEW Full Gear (6%, 23 Votes)
Slammiversary (2%, 10 Votes)
Halloween Havoc (2%, 9 Votes)
Bound for Glory (2%, 9 Votes)
TakeOver 31 (2%, 7 Votes)
Takeover Portland (1%, 6 Votes)
NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II (1%, 6 Votes)
Money in the Bank (1%, 6 Votes)
Extreme Rules (0%, 2 Votes)
Elimination Chamber (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 409
PAST WINNERS:
2019: NXT TakeOver: Wargames
2018: Wrestling Kingdom 12
2017: Wrestle Kingdom 11
2016: NXT TakeOver: Toronto
2015: Wrestling Kingdom 9
2014: NXT Takeover: R Evolution