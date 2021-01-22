Poll results: 2020 Year End Awards – PPV of the Year

2020 Year End Awards: PPV of the Year

Royal Rumble (24%, 99 Votes)

AEW Double or Nothing (14%, 57 Votes)

WrestleMania (12%, 49 Votes)

TakeOver: WarGames (11%, 45 Votes)

Wrestle Kingdom (11%, 44 Votes)

AEW Revolution (9%, 35 Votes)

AEW Full Gear (6%, 23 Votes)

Slammiversary (2%, 10 Votes)

Halloween Havoc (2%, 9 Votes)

Bound for Glory (2%, 9 Votes)

TakeOver 31 (2%, 7 Votes)

Takeover Portland (1%, 6 Votes)

NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II (1%, 6 Votes)

Money in the Bank (1%, 6 Votes)

Extreme Rules (0%, 2 Votes)

Elimination Chamber (0%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 409

PAST WINNERS:

2019: NXT TakeOver: Wargames

2018: Wrestling Kingdom 12

2017: Wrestle Kingdom 11

2016: NXT TakeOver: Toronto

2015: Wrestling Kingdom 9

2014: NXT Takeover: R Evolution