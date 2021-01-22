NFL’s Super Bowl LV attendance details serve as preview for WrestleMania

In what could be a sign of things to come for WrestleMania, the NFL announced that the Super Bowl at the Raymond James Stadium will have 22,000 fans in attendance, 7,500 of whom will be vaccinated health care workers from Central Florida.

Raymond James Stadium holds 65,000 fans and is expendable up to 75,000 fans if needed, with the 2017 CFP National Championship Game holding the attendance record of 74,512 so far.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the 7,500 health care workers will be getting free tickets for the event as a thank you for putting their own lives at risk to serve others. The other 14,500 fans will be ticketed and there will be mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, podded seating, touchless concession stands and other security checkpoints.

WWE has so far refused to say how much fans they’re planning to allow inside the stadium for WrestleMania but you can bet it will be more than 22,000, making it the largest-attended sports and entertainment event in a year.

The company is supposed to announce ticket details as well as safety protocol in the next few weeks. Fans from several countries, including those within the European Union as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland, cannot travel to the United States due to a ban in place to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. President Trump had signed an order to lift this ban on January 26 but now President Biden’s administration has said that the ban will remain in place.