Jim Ross Says Hulk Hogan vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Would Not Have Worked

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan dream match, why it wouldn’t have worked, Austin’s angle with Mike Tyson, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on rumors of potential Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan match at WrestleMania XIV and why it wouldn’t have worked: “It would’ve been interesting to see. You had two of the most amazing attractions in the history of pro wrestling as far as ticket sales and pay-per-views. I’m sure it probably would’ve been a success financially. However, artistically, maybe not so much. I know Austin never had the confidence that he Hogan would have enough chemistry to live up to the hype. There’s always been the stories of Austin didn’t like Hogan and didn’t want to work with Hogan and all that stuff, which is great for the internet gossip and chatter.

“But I just think the styles clash was more than Steve wanted to attempt. I don’t think it had anything personal to do with Hogan. If this had been five years earlier or 10 years earlier when Hogan’s back was not so dilapidated, and I’m not saying that in a coarse way. He’s had multiple back surgeries. I think Steve’s issue was just that Steve had a very high pace. Intense, aggressive, somewhat snug pace. That just may not have fit Hogan’s style at that time because of his back. It would’ve been an interesting attraction. It would’ve been a great poster, it would’ve been a great promo, and it would’ve drawn interest and made money. But I don’t think the match had a chance in hell to live up to the hype of the two stars.”

On Austin’s angle with Mike Tyson: “It was a big moment, no doubt. It was very aggressive and had an edge to it. If you go back and watch that push Tyson gave Austin in the chest, it looked like an offensive lineman pass blocking. He was very snug. That woke everybody up. It was pretty damn graphic in that respect. The facial expressions in the ring were good and all that stuff. It made a lot of headlines, and it put Austin right in the spot where he needed to be – very defiant and very anti-corporate stuff. Vince’s look on his face was brilliant. He had money and dollar signs in his eyes looking at Tyson and Austin, and Tyson being a part of the brand and Austin trying to screw it up because of being Austin. It was a big night for us. I remember it very well. I made sure when I said Austin and Tyson, I didn’t say Tyson and Austin because I wanted to give our guy the top billing. That’s what we did there.”